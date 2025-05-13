Putin slams anti-Russian sanctions leaders as "idiots"

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has harshly criticised countries imposing sanctions on Russia.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: Putin argued that these sanctions harm not only Russia but also the countries imposing them, calling their leaders "idiots" for acting against their own interests, before quickly apologising for his language.

Advertisement:

He added that fear of sanctions should be avoided, as it leads to immediate failure.

Background:

Brussels is preparing to impose currency controls and trade duties on Russia if Hungary blocks the extension of EU economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its war against Ukraine.

After consultations between US and European officials, the US supported potential talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, before announcing new sanctions against Moscow.

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention a 30-day ceasefire but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting on 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

On Monday, Trump suggested that future talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and offered to attend if it would be useful.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!