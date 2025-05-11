Trump urges Ukraine to accept Putin's proposal for talks in Türkiye without ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to a 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said Ukraine should agree to Moscow's proposal to start direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on 15 May, even though the Kremlin is ignoring the fact that European leaders and Ukraine have demanded a 30-day truce.

Quote from Trump: "President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately.

At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!"

Details: Trump added that he already has doubts about whether an agreement between Ukraine and Russia is possible and expressed dissatisfaction about Moscow claiming victory over Nazi Germany.

"I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America," he wrote.

Trump concluded the post with a phrase in capital letters: "Have that meeting, now!!!"

Background:

During a visit to Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses.

The leaders had a joint phone call with Donald Trump before making this announcement.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in the fighting, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

The leaders of France and Germany have also said that they expect Russia to agree to a ceasefire before talks can begin. Trump's team has sent out the same message.

