Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, omits mention of 30-day ceasefire

In his late-night address on 11 May, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin stated he was ready for "direct negotiations" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Source: Putin’s address; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday 15 May and to discuss a new ceasefire there.

Quote from Putin: "We propose resuming direct negotiations with the Kyiv regime on Thursday 15 May, in Istanbul, where they were previously suspended."

Details: In the address, Putin referred to the so-called "special military operation" [this is how Russians usually refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] as a war. He stated he was offering direct talks "without preconditions".

Putin also said he expected a response from the Ukrainian authorities and their "handlers" regarding his proposal.

He once again mentioned addressing the "root causes of the conflict", referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin stated he would speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the possible direct negotiations.

Notably, Putin made no mention of the proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov reported that a Russian delegation would travel to Istanbul, and its composition will be announced later.

Background: On the evening of 10 May, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would consider the 30-day ceasefire proposal from Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

