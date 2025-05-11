All Sections
ZELENSKYY: I WILL WAIT FOR PUTIN IN TÜRKIYE, CEASEFIRE MUST BEGIN 12 MAY

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 May 2025, 20:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May, and declared that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. 

And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."

Background: 

  • Following their summit in Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump before making the announcement.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in the fighting, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

