US State Secretary Rubio to attend Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye

US Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio will travel to Türkiye, where a potential meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for 15 May.

NBC News citing a senior White House official, as reported by European Pravda

US President Donald Trump had previously announced during a speech at a forum in Riyadh on Tuesday that Rubio would participate in the Istanbul negotiations.

The White House confirmed to NBC News that Rubio will attend the talks in Istanbul alongside US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

The official also clarified that Trump himself will not travel to Türkiye this week.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin only agrees to fly to Istanbul, he and Erdoğan are prepared to travel there instead.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine’s allies should prepare the strongest package of sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin leader fails to attend the Istanbul talks to agree on a ceasefire.

