Three injured in Kherson Oblast this morning: two attacked by Russian drones, another injured by landmine
Three residents of Kherson Oblast were injured on the morning of 14 May. The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on residents of the settlements of Bilozerka and Kherson, while a resident of the town of Beryslav has been injured by a Russian landmine.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "Russian occupation forces dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car in Bilozerka around 07:00. As a result of the attack, a 49-year-old man sustained mine-blast injury and contusion, along with multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, arms, torso and thigh."
Details: The man was taken to hospital.
A few hours later, it was reported that a 51-year-old woman in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson had been attacked by a Russian drone.
She sustained a mine-blast injury and a fractured shinbone and was taken to hospital, where she received the necessary treatment.
Another person was injured in Beryslav – a 68-year-old local resident was injured by Russian anti-personnel landmine Lepestok.
Quote: "An explosion resulted in her sustaining a blast injury and the traumatic amputation of her foot. She has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, where doctors are providing all the necessary treatment."
Background:
- Russian forces attack civilians in Kherson Oblast on a daily basis. Local authorities report casualties each day, with people killed or injured by explosives dropped from Russian drones.
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia was training kamikaze drone operators in this way.
