Three injured in Kherson Oblast this morning: two attacked by Russian drones, another injured by landmine

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 13:42
A Russian drone. Photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by local residents of Kherson Oblast

Three residents of Kherson Oblast were injured on the morning of 14 May. The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on residents of the settlements of Bilozerka and Kherson, while a resident of the town of Beryslav has been injured by a Russian landmine.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "Russian occupation forces dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car in Bilozerka around 07:00. As a result of the attack, a 49-year-old man sustained mine-blast injury and contusion, along with multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, arms, torso and thigh."

Details: The man was taken to hospital.

A few hours later, it was reported that a 51-year-old woman in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson had been attacked by a Russian drone. 

She sustained a mine-blast injury and a fractured shinbone and was taken to hospital, where she received the necessary treatment.

Another person was injured in Beryslav – a 68-year-old local resident was injured by Russian anti-personnel landmine Lepestok.

Quote: "An explosion resulted in her sustaining a blast injury and the traumatic amputation of her foot. She has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, where doctors are providing all the necessary treatment." 

Background:

  • Russian forces attack civilians in Kherson Oblast on a daily basis. Local authorities report casualties each day, with people killed or injured by explosives dropped from Russian drones.
  • Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia was training kamikaze drone operators in this way.

