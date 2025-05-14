Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A civilian has been killed in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 14 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces once again carried out an airstrike on a residential area in the city of Kupiansk at around 10:30 on 14 May. A 63-year-old man was killed while he was on the territory of his house."

Advertisement:

The body of the man Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with an UMPK guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions

An investigation has been launched.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!