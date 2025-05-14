Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 14:07
A civilian has been killed in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 14 May.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces once again carried out an airstrike on a residential area in the city of Kupiansk at around 10:30 on 14 May. A 63-year-old man was killed while he was on the territory of his house."
Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with an UMPK guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions
An investigation has been launched.
