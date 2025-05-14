All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 14:07
Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A civilian has been killed in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 14 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces once again carried out an airstrike on a residential area in the city of Kupiansk at around 10:30 on 14 May. A 63-year-old man was killed while he was on the territory of his house."

Advertisement:
 
The body of the man
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with an UMPK guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions

An investigation has been launched.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Russian airstrike kills two in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day "ceasefire"
RECENT NEWS
15:11
Ukraine's deputy PM for EU integration outlines next steps for opening first EU negotiation cluster
14:23
EXPLAINERHave the elections brought Albania closer to EU and why it matters for Ukraine?
14:07
Warsaw has no plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine, says Polish foreign minister
14:07
Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
14:00
Family with six-day-old baby evacuated from Sumy Oblast – video
13:42
Three injured in Kherson Oblast this morning: two attacked by Russian drones, another injured by landmine
13:28
Ukraine completes internal procedures to open first cluster in EU negotiations
13:24
France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package
12:47
Kremlin still silent on its delegation for Istanbul talks
11:43
European Commission president confirms approval of 17th sanctions package against Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: