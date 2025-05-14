Polish foreign minister: I think Putin is insincere and is mocking Trump

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine and is mocking US President Donald Trump.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski said that Thursday 15 May would be a "test", referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to hold direct talks with Putin on that day.

"I think President Putin is not sincere and that he is mocking the president of the United States – but Thursday will be a test," he said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Sikorski noted that if Russia refuses a ceasefire and does not begin genuine talks, "then President Trump will have every reason to change course and adopt a policy that puts pressure on the aggressor, not the victim of aggression".

The Polish foreign minister also commented on the potential talks in Istanbul, saying that whether or not they take place will be felt in Washington.

Quote: "President Trump, upon taking office, did what is usually done: he made a goodwill gesture and is waiting for the other side’s response. He made a series of concessions to Russia, quite large ones – and got nothing in return. And this is the last chance for Putin to choose what the Americans called an offer."

Background:

Officially, the Kremlin has not disclosed the composition of its negotiating delegation in Istanbul for the third day in a row.

On 14 May, US President Donald Trump said that he does not know whether Putin will attend the negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

