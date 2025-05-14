Trump uncertain on Putin's attendance at Türkiye talks

US President Donald Trump has stated he is uncertain whether Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin will attend negotiations aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Türkiye.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar on 14 May, Trump said he was unaware if Putin would participate in the talks on the Ukraine war, set for Thursday 15 May, in Istanbul.

"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," Trump remarked.

He also indicated he might visit Türkiye for the talks as part of his Middle East trip this week.

Background:

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention a 30-day ceasefire but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting on 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin ruler, said a Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on 15 May, but its composition cannot be revealed.

