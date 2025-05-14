Kremlin still silent on its delegation for Istanbul talks

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has said a Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on 15 May, but its composition cannot be revealed because Putin has not given instructions to do so.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "No, nothing has changed in this regard. We will announce the delegation's composition once we receive the relevant instruction from the president. So far, there has been no such instruction." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Peskov stated that the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainians in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Background:

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that he was ready to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Putin agrees to fly to Istanbul, he and Erdoğan are prepared to travel there instead.

Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoys, will travel to Istanbul, where talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Thursday 15 May.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, said that a refusal by Putin to come to the talks in Türkiye will indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that the Russian side is continuing to prepare for talks in Istanbul on 15 May and is not providing any further comments.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!