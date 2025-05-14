Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to three

Three people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Sumy hromada on 14 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Three people have been killed in a Russian attack on an industrial facility in the Sumy hromada.

One man died at the scene. Another man, in a critical condition, did not make it to a medical facility. The third died in hospital."

Details: Hryhorov added that they were 36, 29 and 41 years old.

Background: The Russians launched a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy on the afternoon of 14 May.

