US and Europe persuaded Zelenskyy not to abandon talks in Istanbul – WP

The US and Europe have convinced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to talks with Russia in Istanbul on 15 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Details: Two unnamed diplomats told the WP that Zelenskyy had been frustrated by how the situation with potential talks in Türkiye had developed this week and said he would not even allow a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Advertisement:

"Zelenskyy didn't see the point in going at all," one of the sources told The Washington Post.

According to the article, representatives of European countries and the US explained in private that it was important for Ukraine to at least send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Istanbul, including Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Among others, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, tried to convince the Ukrainians that taking part in direct talks with Russia was beneficial to both sides.

Advertisement:

Two diplomats stated that if Ukrainian representatives were present and the Russians were not, it would reflect badly on Moscow, but if both sides were there, it could bring the possibility of a ceasefire closer.

A Ukrainian official who spoke to the WP on condition of anonymity had emphasised that Zelenskyy was still insisting on meeting Putin in Türkiye.

"Why personally with him [Putin]? Because a serious conversation about ending the killing and ending the war should be held with the one who ultimately makes decisions in Russia," he said.

Background:

Zelenskyy said previously that he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

On 14 May, Trump said that he does not know whether Putin will attend the negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war scheduled to take place in Türkiye.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!