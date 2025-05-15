Russia has lost over 970,000 soldiers since February 2022
Thursday, 15 May 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to more than 970,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 970,590 (+1,220) military personnel;
- 10,812 (+8) tanks;
- 22,514 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,872 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,384 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,166 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+1) helicopters;
- 36,000 (+140) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,547 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,892 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
