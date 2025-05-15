All Sections
Russians attack Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing fires and destruction – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 May 2025, 11:40
PHOTO: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing fires and damaging residential buildings, a kindergarten, shops and cars.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; local publication Kordon.Media; State Emergency Service on Facebook 

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "The Russians have carried out a large-scale overnight attack on a village on the territory of the Sumy hromada. The enemy launched about 10 attack UAVs on civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site of the hits, and the State Emergency Service has been working there since nightfall." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Kordon.Media reported that as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Velyka Chernechchyna in the Sumy hromada, three facilities were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

One of them is a down and feather processing facility. Warehouses, equipment and raw materials were burnt down.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russians also attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. In the evening of 14 May, the Mezhova hromada of the Synelnykove district was attacked with MLRS, and at night it was hit by a drone.

"The community centre was partially destroyed. The fire that started there was extinguished by firefighters. A dozen houses, shops and cars have been damaged," Lysak said.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district. They used UAVs and artillery. In particular, they attacked the Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas – an apartment building and a kindergarten were damaged.

Sumy OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
