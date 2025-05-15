Further steps on talks with Russia to be determined after Zelenskyy and Erdoğan's meeting – Ukrainian outlet
Thursday, 15 May 2025, 11:28
The next steps in Ukraine's negotiations with the Russian delegation in Türkiye will be determined after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Source: Suspilne with reference to a source familiar with the course of the Ukrainian president's visit to Türkiye, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The source said that "further steps regarding negotiations with the Russian delegation will be taken after Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdoğan".
So far, Ukraine has not publicly revealed the composition of its delegation to the talks with Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced his meeting with Erdoğan on Thursday in Ankara.
Background:
- On 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.
- The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian leader.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to speak personally with the Russian leader on Thursday in Istanbul.
- US President Donald Trump says he is ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war.
