Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 May 2025, 13:09
The monument at the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have dropped an explosive from a drone on a 71-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the town of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: As a result of the attack, the man sustained a blast injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Doctors are currently providing him with all the necessary medical assistance.

Background: Three residents of Kherson Oblast were injured on the morning of 14 May. The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on residents of the settlements of Bilozerka and Kherson, while a resident of the town of Beryslav was injured by a Russian landmine.

Kherson Oblastdrones
Kherson Oblast
