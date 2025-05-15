Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 15 May 2025, 13:09
Russian troops have dropped an explosive from a drone on a 71-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the town of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: As a result of the attack, the man sustained a blast injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
Advertisement:
Doctors are currently providing him with all the necessary medical assistance.
Background: Three residents of Kherson Oblast were injured on the morning of 14 May. The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on residents of the settlements of Bilozerka and Kherson, while a resident of the town of Beryslav was injured by a Russian landmine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!