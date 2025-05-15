Ukraine weighs sending delegation to Russia talks in Istanbul, says Reuters

A Ukrainian diplomatic source has told Reuters that Kyiv is still considering whether to send a delegation to negotiate with the Russian team arriving in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that if the Russian delegation is prepared for a "serious conversation", Ukraine may engage in dialogue. However, if the Russians fail to demonstrate a serious approach, "we will have the right to conclude that this is a Russian charade, not meaningful work for peace".

Advertisement:

Background:

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has reported that no meeting between Russia and Ukraine has been scheduled as of yet, responding to Russian claims that talks were set for this morning but later postponed to the afternoon.

After arrival at Ankara airport on Thursday 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on next steps in negotiations would be made following a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy also described the Russian delegation's composition as "decorative", criticising the low level of representation sent by the Kremlin to Istanbul.

