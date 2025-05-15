All Sections
Ukraine weighs sending delegation to Russia talks in Istanbul, says Reuters

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 15 May 2025, 15:39
Ukraine weighs sending delegation to Russia talks in Istanbul, says Reuters
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian diplomatic source has told Reuters that Kyiv is still considering whether to send a delegation to negotiate with the Russian team arriving in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The source said that if the Russian delegation is prepared for a "serious conversation", Ukraine may engage in dialogue. However, if the Russians fail to demonstrate a serious approach, "we will have the right to conclude that this is a Russian charade, not meaningful work for peace".

Background: 

