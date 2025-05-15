All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia plans missile strikes on central Sumy today at 17:00, Sumy authorities say

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 May 2025, 16:14
Russia plans missile strikes on central Sumy today at 17:00, Sumy authorities say
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces intend to launch several missile strikes on the centre of the city of Sumy at around 17:00 on Thursday 15 May.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "Concerning the missile strike threat to the Sumy hromada: operational information from relevant services indicates that today the enemy plans to launch missile strikes on the following locations:

Advertisement:

Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9
Shevchenka Avenue, 2 (estimated time – 17:00)." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Hryhorov urged residents of the city who are near the mentioned locations to "immediately leave the area and take shelter or move to a safe location".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumymissile strikeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sending delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia
US proposes resuming NATO-Russia Council as part of settling Ukraine war, says Bloomberg
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
updatedUkrainian actor and TV host Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Russia approves delegation for talks in Türkiye – Putin not on list
US and Europe persuaded Zelenskyy not to abandon talks in Istanbul – WP
All News
Sumy
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to three
Russian missile strikes industrial facility in Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians
Russians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others
RECENT NEWS
18:29
Zelenskyy: US and Türkiye to act as mediators in Ukraine-Russia talks
18:16
Russian delegation in Istanbul says it is "competent" and wants to resume 2022 talks
17:40
Ukrainian company to build motorway in Romania for €460m
17:34
Zelenskyy on Putin: We can't run all over the world looking for him
17:24
Ukraine to receive all F-16s pledged by Norway by end of 2025
17:06
Moscow ready for "compromises", says Russian delegation head in Istanbul
17:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sending delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia
16:14
Russia plans missile strikes on central Sumy today at 17:00, Sumy authorities say
16:07
European Parliament backs 50% tariff hike on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
15:43
Trump says Ukraine peace talks will not move forward without him meeting Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: