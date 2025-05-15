Russia plans missile strikes on central Sumy today at 17:00, Sumy authorities say
Russian forces intend to launch several missile strikes on the centre of the city of Sumy at around 17:00 on Thursday 15 May.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Quote: "Concerning the missile strike threat to the Sumy hromada: operational information from relevant services indicates that today the enemy plans to launch missile strikes on the following locations:
Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9
Shevchenka Avenue, 2 (estimated time – 17:00)." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Hryhorov urged residents of the city who are near the mentioned locations to "immediately leave the area and take shelter or move to a safe location".
