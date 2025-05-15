Zelenskyy: US and Türkiye to act as mediators in Ukraine-Russia talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the United States and Türkiye will act as mediators during negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference in Ankara, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about the possible involvement of a third party in the talks, Zelenskyy said it would be "the United States and the Turkish side".

Advertisement:

He added that he did not yet know the exact time when the potential negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations might begin in Istanbul.

Quote: "That’s why I say that I consider this a sign of disrespect to all the parties involved in the negotiations. No time has been set for the meeting. There was a proposal for direct talks in Türkiye today [15 May – ed.]. There have only been changes since then."

Details: Zelenskyy added that some members of the Ukrainian team are already in Istanbul, and the delegation would remain there on Thursday and "tomorrow as well, just in case".

Advertisement:

Background:

The Ukrainian leader travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Despite this, Zelenskyy decided to send the Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, to the talks in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!