Head of Russian delegation in Istanbul invites Ukrainian representatives to talks on Friday morning

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 May 2025, 23:36
Head of Russian delegation in Istanbul invites Ukrainian representatives to talks on Friday morning
Vladimir Medinsky. Photo: RBC

Vladimir Medinsky, Head of the Russian delegation and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's aide, has stated that Ukrainian representatives would be awaited for talks at 10:00 on Friday 16 May in Istanbul.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RBC

Details: According to TASS and RBC quoting Medinsky, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for direct bilateral talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

He also said that he had held a "productive" meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, during which the delegation explained Russia's position.

Background: 

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will lead to any breakthrough.
  • On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list. Medinsky was appointed as the head of the delegation. He led the Russian negotiating group in 2022 when Ukrainian and Russian delegations met.
  • On 15 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul on achieving a just and lasting peace. The delegation includes 12 people.

