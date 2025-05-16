Russia loses over 1,100 soldiers and 32 armoured combat vehicles
Friday, 16 May 2025, 07:57
Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 370 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 971,690 (+1,100) military personnel;
- 10,825 (+13) tanks;
- 22,546 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,908 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,385 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,123 (+123) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,713 (+166) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
