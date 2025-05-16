Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, houses and church – photos

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging premises belonging to businesses, residential buildings, educational institutions and a church.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians used FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "The Russians fired 50 shells on Nikopol alone. Premises belonging to businesses, a kindergarten, a school and a church have been damaged in the city. Two houses and five cars were affected."

Damage at a kindergarten. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

No casualties have been recorded.

Damaged cars. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Air defence downed an enemy UAV in the oblast in the morning," Lysak concluded.

