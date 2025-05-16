All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, houses and church – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 May 2025, 08:23
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, houses and church – photos
Damaged building. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging premises belonging to businesses, residential buildings, educational institutions and a church.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: The Russians used FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians fired 50 shells on Nikopol alone. Premises belonging to businesses, a kindergarten, a school and a church have been damaged in the city. Two houses and five cars were affected."

 
Damage at a kindergarten.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

No casualties have been recorded.

 
Damaged cars.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Air defence downed an enemy UAV in the oblast in the morning," Lysak concluded.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol: shops, a sports club and two high-rise buildings damaged – photos
Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man and causing fire – photo
Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:40
European Commission president: Putin not ready for peace, we have to increase pressure
13:11
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos
12:29
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
11:39
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
10:57
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
10:56
updatedUS representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: