Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, houses and church – photos
The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging premises belonging to businesses, residential buildings, educational institutions and a church.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The Russians used FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Quote: "The Russians fired 50 shells on Nikopol alone. Premises belonging to businesses, a kindergarten, a school and a church have been damaged in the city. Two houses and five cars were affected."
No casualties have been recorded.
"Air defence downed an enemy UAV in the oblast in the morning," Lysak concluded.
