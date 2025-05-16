Russian drone attack damages administrative building, house and shop in Kyiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

The fall of debris from downed Russian drones has damaged an administrative building, a house, a shop and a non-operational educational institution in two districts in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Yet another enemy drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight. Air defence units were responding in the oblast. Some enemy targets have been shot down. The fall of Russian drone debris in the Bila Tserkva district has damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational community arts centre and an educational institution."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: The glazing of a house has been damaged in the Bucha district.

There were no casualties, Ukrainian authorities stressed.

Operational services are engaged at the scene.

