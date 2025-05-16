Russian drone attack damages administrative building, house and shop in Kyiv Oblast – photos
The fall of debris from downed Russian drones has damaged an administrative building, a house, a shop and a non-operational educational institution in two districts in Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Yet another enemy drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight. Air defence units were responding in the oblast. Some enemy targets have been shot down. The fall of Russian drone debris in the Bila Tserkva district has damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational community arts centre and an educational institution."
Details: The glazing of a house has been damaged in the Bucha district.
There were no casualties, Ukrainian authorities stressed.
Operational services are engaged at the scene.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!