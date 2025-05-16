All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack damages administrative building, house and shop in Kyiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 May 2025, 09:23
Russian drone attack damages administrative building, house and shop in Kyiv Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

The fall of debris from downed Russian drones has damaged an administrative building, a house, a shop and a non-operational educational institution in two districts in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Yet another enemy drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight. Air defence units were responding in the oblast. Some enemy targets have been shot down. The fall of Russian drone debris in the Bila Tserkva district has damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational community arts centre and an educational institution."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: The glazing of a house has been damaged in the Bucha district.

There were no casualties, Ukrainian authorities stressed.

Operational services are engaged at the scene.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian drones attack Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, setting houses, cars and forest on fire
Man injured and destruction reported due to Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight
Fire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:40
European Commission president: Putin not ready for peace, we have to increase pressure
13:11
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos
12:29
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
11:39
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
10:57
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
10:56
updatedUS representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: