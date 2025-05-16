Social worker injured and civilian killed in Russian strikes on Kherson city and oblast – photo, video

Russian forces have targeted social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration during a strike on the city, leaving one man injured. A Russian drone attack has killed a man in the town of Beryslav.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration; Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from the city administration: "While loading humanitarian aid intended for basic shelters and invincibility centres, three social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration came under fire from Russian terrorists. A vehicle belonging to the service was damaged. The driver sustained injuries." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Details: The authorities stated that the ongoing Russian attack on Kherson is preventing the evacuation of the wounded man.

A piece of shell debris. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

"As soon as the security situation allows, our specialised personnel will take the wounded man to hospital," the message reads.

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the Russians dropped explosives at around 10:30 from a drone onto a civilian car, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Quote: "Two people were injured in the attack. A 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries and concussion. Medical workers are currently providing them with treatment."

More details: Residential buildings also came under fire in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi (Central) district.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that at approximately 07:30, Russian troops attacked a street in Beryslav using a UAV.

Quote: "As a result of the dropping of explosives, a 50-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. Another civilian was wounded and taken to hospital."

