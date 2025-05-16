All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Social worker injured and civilian killed in Russian strikes on Kherson city and oblast – photo, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 May 2025, 10:43
Social worker injured and civilian killed in Russian strikes on Kherson city and oblast – photo, video
The damaged vehicle. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Russian forces have targeted social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration during a strike on the city, leaving one man injured. A Russian drone attack has killed a man in the town of Beryslav.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration; Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from the city administration: "While loading humanitarian aid intended for basic shelters and invincibility centres, three social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration came under fire from Russian terrorists. A vehicle belonging to the service was damaged. The driver sustained injuries." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The authorities stated that the ongoing Russian attack on Kherson is preventing the evacuation of the wounded man.

 
A piece of shell debris.
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

"As soon as the security situation allows, our specialised personnel will take the wounded man to hospital," the message reads.

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the Russians dropped explosives at around 10:30 from a drone onto a civilian car, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Two people were injured in the attack. A 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries and concussion. Medical workers are currently providing them with treatment." 

More details: Residential buildings also came under fire in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi (Central) district. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that at approximately 07:30, Russian troops attacked a street in Beryslav using a UAV.

Quote: "As a result of the dropping of explosives, a 50-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. Another civilian was wounded and taken to hospital."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

KhersonKherson Oblastdronescasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
All News
Kherson
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson
Three injured in Kherson Oblast this morning: two attacked by Russian drones, another injured by landmine
Three people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
16:48
German chancellor calls talks in Istanbul "very small but positive signal"
16:27
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
15:45
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
15:45
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia
15:43
Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report
15:33
EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment
15:32
Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail
15:23
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks
14:59
EXPLAINERHead of the Polish embassy on aid to Ukraine, provocations and Russia's attack
14:50
Trump says he "may" call Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: