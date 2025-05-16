All Sections
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 16 May 2025, 12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

The Ukrainian delegation has held meetings with representatives of four countries while in Türkiye to coordinate positions ahead of talks with the Russian delegation.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Yermak are currently on a visit to Türkiye. Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the start of talks involving Ukrainian, US and Turkish delegations.

Yermak has stated that the Ukrainian officials also met with the US President’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, the UK Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, the French President’s Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne and the German Chancellor’s Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Günther Sautter.

During the meeting, they coordinated positions ahead of the upcoming talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Quote: "Ukraine is ready for peace and for a lasting, unconditional ceasefire. We are also prepared for meetings and negotiations at the highest level. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire – this is our priority." 

Background: 

  • Earlier, the Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu published a schedule of planned meetings between delegations from Ukraine, the US, Türkiye and Russia in Istanbul.
  • Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye, which were initiated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is heading the Ukrainian delegation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed 12 people to the delegation in total.

