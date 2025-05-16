Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine meeting scheduled for 12:30 Kyiv time

Turkish news agency Anadolu has reported that a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye is scheduled for 12:30 Kyiv time.

Details: A trilateral meeting in the Türkiye-US-Ukraine format is scheduled for 10:45, followed by a Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine meeting at 12:30.

Both meetings will be held at the Dolmabahçe Palace, the former residence of the Ottoman sultans and the official residence of the Turkish president in Istanbul.

Previously:

Earlier, sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul would begin on Friday 16 May.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and a Putin aide, noted that Ukraine's representatives are expected to attend the talks at 10:00 on Friday in Istanbul.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara, expecting the arrival of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would not attend the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul. Instead, Russia has sent a low-level delegation headed by Medinsky.

In view of this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sees no chance of a breakthrough in the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Nevertheless, Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the United States and Türkiye would mediate the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

On 15 May, Zelenskyy issued a decree approving the composition of a 12-member Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul "to achieve a just and sustainable peace". The decree also authorises the head of the delegation to make changes to its composition with presidential approval and endorses classified negotiating directives.

