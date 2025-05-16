Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people

Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of Friday 16 May, injuring six people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of five people aged from 50 to 66 years were injured in the attack on Pokrovsk, which took place around 05:00. A total of three residential buildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

Another person was injured in Andriivka, where Russians used an FPV drone against a civilian vehicle.

Vadym Filashkin stressed that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast and urged people to evacuate.

"I repeat: It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast! Evacuation saves lives!" Vadym Filashkin said.

Advertisement:

Background: On 16 May, Russian forces targeted social workers from Kherson City Military Administration, injuring one man. Also, a man was killed and two people were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!