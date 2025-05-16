Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has written an op-ed in which she explicitly stated that she decided to leave her post because of the foreign policy of President Donald Trump's administration.

Source: Brink published the column in the Detroit Free Press, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink writes that her work as ambassador to Ukraine was the toughest in her life.

She noted that she respects the "right and responsibility to determine US foreign policy" – with proper oversight by Congress.

"It is the role of America’s Foreign Service to execute that policy. Unfortunately, the policy since the beginning of the Trump administration has been to put pressure on the victim, Ukraine, rather than on the aggressor, Russia. As such, I could no longer in good faith carry out the administration’s policy and felt it was my duty to step down," Brink said.

The former ambassador said that she cannot "stand by while a country is invaded, a democracy bombarded, and children killed with impunity".

"I believe that the only way to secure US interests is to stand up for democracies and to stand against autocrats. Peace at any price is not peace at all – it is appeasement. And history has taught us time and again that appeasement does not lead to safety, security or prosperity. It leads to more war and suffering," Brink stressed.

She added that the world has not seen "violence so systematic, so widespread and so horrifying in Europe since World War II".

Brink noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is important for the United States because "how we handle this war will speak volumes to our friends as well as our foes".

"And if Putin succeeds, it sends signals to China that will undermine the security balance in Asia and throughout the world. That will have profound implications for America’s safety, security, and prosperity," she stressed.

Brink said that "The America I love, the one our grandparents served, would never stand by and let such horrors happen".

"When America does not lead the free world, what is at risk is our own success as a nation. I may no longer be an American diplomat, but I will never stop believing in the need for American leadership to secure our own future and offer the beacon of hope and possibility for every Michigander, every American and so many others around the world," she concluded.

Background:

Bridget Brink's resignation was announced in April. The media had previously reported that the ambassador had decided to leave the post amid growing disagreements with the Trump administration.

In early May, Julie S. Davis took up her duties as charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Kyiv.

