Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv

Julie S. Davis, Acting US Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on 5 May.

Quote: "We are pleased to welcome new Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Julie S. Davis to Kyiv. Following the historic Ukraine Reconstruction Fund Agreement signing, Ambassador Davis arrives in Ukraine at a critical time to carry forward President Trump’s policy to end the war and ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."

Details: As indicated in her official biography on the embassy’s website, Ambassador Davis assumed her duties as Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Kyiv on 5 May.

Since 2023, she has served as the US Ambassador to Cyprus and will remain accredited there during her stay in Kyiv.

Davis previously served as Ambassador to Belarus and as Special Envoy to Lithuania and has experience working in Georgia, Russia and Ukraine.

She also held the post of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and served as Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO.

European Pravda notes that Davis is only temporarily heading the US Embassy in Ukraine, as ambassadorial appointments require Senate confirmation, while the role of chargé d’affaires is made by presidential administration decision.

Background: Davis replaces former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, whose resignation was reported in April. Media reports indicate that Brink decided to leave the post amid growing disagreements with the Trump administration.

