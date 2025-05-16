German chancellor calls talks in Istanbul "very small but positive signal"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 in Istanbul on Friday 16 May.

Source: Merz on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Albania, as quoted by AFP, European Pravda reports

Details: Merz welcomed the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul as "the first positive signal".

"The fact that they have met today for the first time in three and a half years is a very small but first positive signal," the German chancellor said.

At the same time, Merz stressed the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts alongside military support for Ukraine.

"There should be no doubt that we are ready to continue to provide support," Merz said, adding that only "very, very small diplomatic successes have been achieved so far".

Background:

It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.

Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

Media reports that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with Ukraine and put forward a number of obviously unacceptable conditions for Ukraine.

