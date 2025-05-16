All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Talks between Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia start in Istanbul – photos

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 May 2025, 13:41
Talks between Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia start in Istanbul – photos
Three delegations at the talks in Istanbul. Photo: TASS

Talks between representatives of Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia have begun in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; European Pravda with reference to Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu

Details: As seen in the photo, the tables are arranged in a U-shape. Representatives of Türkiye sit in the centre, with the Ukrainian delegation (12 people led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov) on one side of the host country and the Russian delegation (11 people led by Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky) on the other.

Advertisement:

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye was pleased to see the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Quote from Fidan: "We must seize this opportunity to make progress on the path to peace."

Details: However, Russian propagandists say Fidan stressed that representatives of Moscow and Kyiv must decide whether to come to peace or "continue the destructive conflict".

Advertisement:
 
Three delegations at the talks in Istanbul.
Photo: Ria Novosti

Fidan added that the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are important for preparing a possible meeting between the leaders of these countries.

 
Three delegations at the talks in Istanbul.
Photo: Ria novosti

It is noted that the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are held without the press. 

Details: A BBC cameraman who was present in the room at the start of the talks reported that there was no handshake between the parties.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Before the meeting, he wrote that peace is only possible "if Russia demonstrates readiness for concrete actions – including a full ceasefire for at least 30 days and humanitarian steps such as the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children and prisoner exchanges under the ‘all for all’ formula".

Background:

  • Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.
  • On Thursday 16 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

UkraineTürkiyeRussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
All News
Ukraine
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova
18:43
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
17:56
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
17:42
Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist
16:55
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: