Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report

The Russian side have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions during the ongoing negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sky News, which referred to a source within Ukrainian diplomatic circles, Russia made demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what had previously been discussed.

The source stated that among the Russian demands was the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory in order to declare a ceasefire.

The source also noted that there were other "non-starters".

Background:

It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.

Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

The Russian delegation in Istanbul, Türkiye, demanded that US representatives not be present at the negotiations with Ukraine.

