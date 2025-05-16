All Sections
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 May 2025, 19:42
Vadym Skibitskyi. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has already begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the thousand-for-thousand format.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at a press conference

Quote: "One of the key elements of the negotiations is reaching an agreement with the Russian side on the return of Ukrainians home. The Russian side has agreed to carry out an exchange involving 1,000 people.

Starting today, we are reviewing the lists of those who will be brought back to the homeland. We have a good level of experience in working with the Russian side – as you know, we have managed to bring bodies back. We brought them home."

Background: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov stated that during the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the thousand-for-thousand format.

