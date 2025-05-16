Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

The Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 May, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the pre-trial investigation, the Russians fired on the city of Kupiansk at around 13:00 on 16 May. At least 10 houses have been damaged. A 59-year-old man has been injured and taken to hospital. Early reports indicate that the Russians used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city."

Affected house Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians attacked the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district at around 14:30. Two men and a woman suffered blast injuries.

A Russian FPV drone hit Kupiansk again at approximately 14:20, damaging a household.

