All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 May 2025, 21:53
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Damaged house. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 May, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the pre-trial investigation, the Russians fired on the city of Kupiansk at around 13:00 on 16 May. At least 10 houses have been damaged. A 59-year-old man has been injured and taken to hospital. Early reports indicate that the Russians used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city."

Advertisement:
 
Affected house
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians attacked the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district at around 14:30. Two men and a woman suffered blast injuries.

A Russian FPV drone hit Kupiansk again at approximately 14:20, damaging a household.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedNine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:25
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
07:14
UpdatedNine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
03:57
Trump does not see Putin as obstacle to peace and criticises Zelenskyy
00:52
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
22:10
Macron: EU leaders had a chance to join Ukraine-Russia talks in real time
21:53
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
20:18
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN
20:01
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
19:42
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: