French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu has stated that it is important for Europe to strengthen Ukrainian forces in the medium and long term, especially against the backdrop of Russia's statements regarding the need to "demilitarise" Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Lecornu following a meeting with his counterparts from Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom held in Rome, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu said that Europe is beginning to "spend a lot of time planning further actions in Ukraine".

"Obviously, there is great uncertainty about the way in which Russia will agree to a ceasefire. [...] At the same time, we also understand very well the need to assume and maintain a position of strength," he said.

Lecornu noted that a clear plan for aid and the regeneration of Ukraine's defence forces in the short, medium and long term amid "Russia's demands" should be developed.

"As you know, one of Russia's demands essentially involves the demilitarisation of Ukraine, which is obviously part of the discussions being conducted by Moscow. Therefore, it is important for us not only to continue helping Ukraine in the short term but also to do so in the medium and long term," he emphasised.

Lecornu explained that such assistance requires the mobilisation of all possible financial instruments, including combining efforts not only at individual country level but also involving the EU’s capabilities.

Background:

On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. According to reports, the Russian side put forward tough territorial demands, including that Ukraine must "adopt a neutral status, without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on its territory" and "recognise the annexation of Crimea and four other oblasts".

On 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland, held a joint phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Following that conversation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that "very difficult days" might lie ahead.

