All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 May 2025, 09:09
French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces
French flag. Photo: Getty Images

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu has stated that it is important for Europe to strengthen Ukrainian forces in the medium and long term, especially against the backdrop of Russia's statements regarding the need to "demilitarise" Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Lecornu following a meeting with his counterparts from Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom held in Rome, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu said that Europe is beginning to "spend a lot of time planning further actions in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"Obviously, there is great uncertainty about the way in which Russia will agree to a ceasefire. [...] At the same time, we also understand very well the need to assume and maintain a position of strength," he said.

Lecornu noted that a clear plan for aid and the regeneration of Ukraine's defence forces in the short, medium and long term amid "Russia's demands" should be developed.

"As you know, one of Russia's demands essentially involves the demilitarisation of Ukraine, which is obviously part of the discussions being conducted by Moscow. Therefore, it is important for us not only to continue helping Ukraine in the short term but also to do so in the medium and long term," he emphasised.

Lecornu explained that such assistance requires the mobilisation of all possible financial instruments, including combining efforts not only at individual country level but also involving the EU’s capabilities.

Background

  • On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. According to reports, the Russian side put forward tough territorial demands, including that Ukraine must "adopt a neutral status, without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on its territory" and "recognise the annexation of Crimea and four other oblasts".
  • On 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland, held a joint phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
  • Following that conversation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that "very difficult days" might lie ahead.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Franceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
All News
France
Ukraine's foreign minister meets with foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France
France allocates €10m for Chornobyl shelter repairs
France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package
RECENT NEWS
12:48
EU to impose new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, says Germany's foreign ministry
12:16
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
11:57
Kremlin says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible if agreements reached
11:33
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
10:47
China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister
10:30
Poland believes Türkiye talks tested Russia's intentions
10:14
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
09:43
Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours
09:26
Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting
09:09
French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: