Russian representatives have voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. Among them are Ukraine's renunciation of territories and claims for reparations.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the course of the talks

Details: According to Bloomberg, the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul outlined several conditions for the beginning of the peace process. In particular, Moscow demands that Ukraine

adopt a neutral status, without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on its territory;

officially renounce claims for reparations from Russia;

recognise the annexation of Crimea and four other oblasts, even though Russian forces do not fully control them.

The Russian delegation stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire only after Ukraine withdrew its troops from Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and handed them over to Russia. The Kremlin also demands international recognition of all five oblasts as part of the Russian Federation.

Background:

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul on Friday, the Russian side made statements that were unacceptable to Ukraine. He declined, however, to specify what exactly they were.

