All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 17 May 2025, 00:52
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Russia delegation at talks in Istanbul on 16 May. Photo: Getty Images

Russian representatives have voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. Among them are Ukraine's renunciation of territories and claims for reparations.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the course of the talks

Details: According to Bloomberg, the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul outlined several conditions for the beginning of the peace process. In particular, Moscow demands that Ukraine

Advertisement:
  • adopt a neutral status, without the presence of foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on its territory;
  • officially renounce claims for reparations from Russia;
  • recognise the annexation of Crimea and four other oblasts, even though Russian forces do not fully control them.

The Russian delegation stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire only after Ukraine withdrew its troops from Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and handed them over to Russia. The Kremlin also demands international recognition of all five oblasts as part of the Russian Federation.

Background: 

  • On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
  • The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.
  • Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul on Friday, the Russian side made statements that were unacceptable to Ukraine. He declined, however, to specify what exactly they were.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiationsTürkiye
Advertisement:
UpdatedNine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
All News
Russia
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
07:25
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
07:14
UpdatedNine people killed and four injured in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast – photo
03:57
Trump does not see Putin as obstacle to peace and criticises Zelenskyy
00:52
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
22:10
Macron: EU leaders had a chance to join Ukraine-Russia talks in real time
21:53
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
20:18
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN
20:01
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
19:42
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: