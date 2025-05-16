All Sections
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 May 2025, 20:01
Polish PM says he expects very difficult days ahead after call with Trump
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has suggested, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump, that "very difficult days" may lie ahead.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk noted that Russia has demanded that no US representatives be present at the negotiations and described Russia’s conditions as unacceptable "not only for Ukraine, but for all of us".

He stressed that European politicians will continue working towards peace in Ukraine.

Tusk added that the main task will be to maintain unity between Europe and the United States on this issue.

"We make no secret of the fact that Russia’s position is hard to describe as constructive. There are likely to be very difficult days ahead of us," he said.

Background:

  • On 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland, held a joint phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
  • Following the conversation, Zelenskyy stressed that pressure on Russia must be maintained until it is ready to end the war.
  • On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions had covered the ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a potential leader-level meeting.
  • The Russians are reported to have put forward a number of conditions that are unacceptable to Ukraine during the negotiations.

