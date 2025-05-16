Zelenskyy and European leaders hold phone call with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with four European leaders, spoke on the phone with United States President Donald Trump.

Source: Serhii Nikiforov, spokesman for the Ukrainian president, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Nikiforov reported that President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also participated in the conversation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that the conversation touched upon the meeting in Istanbul.

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps to bring real peace, and it is important that the world holds a strong stance.

Our position – if the Russians reject a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings, tough sanctions must follow. Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war."

Background:

Peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation are continuing in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Russians have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.

Sky News has reported, citing a source in Ukrainian diplomatic circles, that Russia put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

The source said that Russia's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territories before a ceasefire can be declared.

The source also noted that there were other unacceptable demands.

Earlier it became known that for the first time in more than three years, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had begun in Istanbul.

It was reported that Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side.

