Majority of Ukrainians view Zelenskyy's Türkiye visit as successful, poll finds

A survey has revealed that 53% of Ukrainians consider the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Türkiye a success.

Source: the survey conducted by Rating Group, a Ukrainian public opinion research agency, on 16 May

Details: The survey found that a significant majority of respondents, 74%, support an unconditional 30-day truce initiative.

Advertisement:

It also indicated that most respondents, 53%, regard Zelenskyy's recent visit to Türkiye as successful. The level of confidence in the Ukrainian president has stabilised at around 70%, higher than earlier in the year when it ranged from 53% to 58%.

Although only a quarter of respondents believe the negotiations in Türkiye will bring Ukraine closer to peace, they expressed support for Ukraine's continued openness to negotiations, with 47% stating that Zelenskyy should participate, even in the absence of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

For reference: The survey was conducted on 16 May among 1,000 respondents.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!