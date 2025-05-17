All Sections
Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure four people, including three municipal workers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 17:30
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Three municipal workers were taken to hospital in Kherson on Saturday 17 May after a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attacked a refuse collection vehicle. Meanwhile, another Kherson resident was injured in a separate Russian drone strike.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: The Russian FPV drone struck the bin lorry at around 09:00. Early reports indicated that a 59-year-old municipal worker had been injured. He was taken to hospital with a blast injury.

Two other utility workers, aged 51 and 53, were subsequently reported as having been injured in the same attack and were hospitalised with blast injuries and concussion.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that a 57-year-old man had been injured by a Russian FPV drone on Saturday morning. He was taken to hospital with a blast injury, concussion and stroke, with his condition assessed as moderate.

Also on Saturday, a 53-year-old man sought medical attention for injuries sustained in a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Korabelnyi district on Friday 16 May. He suffered a blast injury and a leg wound and will receive outpatient treatment.

A 57-year-old resident of Tomyna Balka also sought medical treatment after being injured in a Russian drone attack on Friday. He suffered a blast injury and a broken arm and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

