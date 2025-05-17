All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov. Photo: Fedorov on Facebook

Two women were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday 17 May. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two women have been injured in an enemy attack on Orikhiv.

Advertisement:

The Russians hit the city in the afternoon. Two women aged 52 and 72 were injured. They suffered concussion and shrapnel wounds.

The casualties are being taken to hospital. They are being provided with all necessary medical care."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring man
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs and drone, injuring two women
Russians launched over 360 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
RECENT NEWS
18:47
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department
18:28
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
17:55
UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:30
Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure four people, including three municipal workers
17:05
Ukraine's Security Service prepares for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia
16:39
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
16:15
Russia says foreign minister has discussed Istanbul talks with US state secretary
16:01
Putin refused to discuss US-Ukraine-Europe peace plan, FT says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: