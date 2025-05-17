Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Two women were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday 17 May.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two women have been injured in an enemy attack on Orikhiv.

The Russians hit the city in the afternoon. Two women aged 52 and 72 were injured. They suffered concussion and shrapnel wounds.

The casualties are being taken to hospital. They are being provided with all necessary medical care."

