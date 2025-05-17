Kremlin confirms preparations are underway for Putin-Trump phone call
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 19:45
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that preparations are being made for a telephone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Source: Peskov in a comment to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS
Quote: "Peskov has confirmed to TASS that a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is being prepared."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Trump announced that a phone call with Putin will take place on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
- The US president said the conversation with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time). The two leaders will talk about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!