Kremlin confirms preparations are underway for Putin-Trump phone call

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 19:45
Kremlin confirms preparations are underway for Putin-Trump phone call
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that preparations are being made for a telephone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote: "Peskov has confirmed to TASS that a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is being prepared."

Background:

  • Trump announced that a phone call with Putin will take place on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • The US president said the conversation with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time). The two leaders will talk about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

