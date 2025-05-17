Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 18:10
US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May and to have a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Details: Trump said he would speak with Putin on Monday at 10:00 (17:00 Kyiv time) to discuss efforts to end the war and trade issues.
Advertisement:
He said he would then hold a conversation with Zelenskyy, and later, together with Zelenskyy, with "various members of NATO".
Trump expressed his hope that "it will be a productive day", a ceasefire will take place, and the war will end.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!