Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May and to have a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Details: Trump said he would speak with Putin on Monday at 10:00 (17:00 Kyiv time) to discuss efforts to end the war and trade issues.

He said he would then hold a conversation with Zelenskyy, and later, together with Zelenskyy, with "various members of NATO".

Trump expressed his hope that "it will be a productive day", a ceasefire will take place, and the war will end.

