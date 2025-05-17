Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May and to have a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Details: Trump said he would speak with Putin on Monday at 10:00 (17:00 Kyiv time) to discuss efforts to end the war and trade issues.

Advertisement:

He said he would then hold a conversation with Zelenskyy, and later, together with Zelenskyy, with "various members of NATO".

Trump expressed his hope that "it will be a productive day", a ceasefire will take place, and the war will end.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!