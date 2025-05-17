All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Defence Intelligence: Russia has advanced in Donetsk Oblast but has failed to consolidate control

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 19:51
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia has advanced in Donetsk Oblast but has failed to consolidate control
The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState Map

The UK Ministry of Defence has reported minor tactical successes by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast over the past month, particularly near the city of Kostiantynivka.

Sources: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 17 May on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence notes that over the past month, Russian forces have made increased tactical gains in Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Kostiantynivka, which is adjacent to the large urban areas of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia is carrying out attacks in three areas: Chasiv Yar (12 km to the north-east), Toretsk (15 km to the south-east) and to the east of Pokrovsk along the H-32 highway [now marked T0504 on the map – ed]."

Details: The update includes a reminder that the fighting for Chasiv Yar and Toretsk has been going on for a year.

Quote: "Russia occupies the majority of both but has been unable to fully consolidate control or to exploit slow advances. Most of Chasiv Yar has been destroyed due to heavy Russian aerial and artillery bombardment. Ukrainian forces remain in several fortified buildings in defence."

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that Russian forces have expanded a salient southwest of Kostiantynivka, pushing forward by up to 5 km in some areas.

Quote: "Russian forces have highly likely severed the H-32 highway which connects Kostiantynikva with Pokrovsk and will likely seek to advance further on this axis in coming weeks."

Background:

  • In an earlier update, UK intelligence analysed a large-scale explosion of ammunition at a Russian depot in Vladimir Oblast.
  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
All News
war
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure four people, including three municipal workers
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Woman killed and eight people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
19:51
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia has advanced in Donetsk Oblast but has failed to consolidate control
19:45
Kremlin confirms preparations are underway for Putin-Trump phone call
19:15
"You're defending our freedom": rock musician Bono appears on Cannes red carpet alongside Ukrainian troops
19:14
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
18:47
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department
18:28
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
17:55
UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: