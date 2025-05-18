Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 07:58
A woman has sustained a serious arm injury due to the detonation of an unknown device near her home in the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 58-year-old woman was hospitalised after tripping over an unknown object near her home which then detonated, causing a severe arm injury.
Background: Two people were killed and 13 others injured in Kherson Oblast between 16 and 17 May due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.
