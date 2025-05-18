All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 18 May 2025, 07:58
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
Stock photo: Getty Images

A woman has sustained a serious arm injury due to the detonation of an unknown device near her home in the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 58-year-old woman was hospitalised after tripping over an unknown object near her home which then detonated, causing a severe arm injury.

Advertisement:

Background: Two people were killed and 13 others injured in Kherson Oblast between 16 and 17 May due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastcasualtiesexplosion
Advertisement:
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
German chancellor says Europe is far from discussing sending troops to Ukraine
Rubio warns of new US sanctions if Russia stalls Ukraine ceasefire talks
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russia kills two civilians and injures 13 more in Kherson Oblast
Social worker injured and civilian killed in Russian strikes on Kherson city and oblast – photo, video
Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:53
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
11:38
Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
11:06
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
10:09
Air-raid warning in effect for 9 hours as Russian attack damages two districts in Kyiv
09:52
Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin, Rubio says
09:22
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May
08:37
Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
08:15
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
07:58
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
07:22
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: