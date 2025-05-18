Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion

A woman has sustained a serious arm injury due to the detonation of an unknown device near her home in the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 58-year-old woman was hospitalised after tripping over an unknown object near her home which then detonated, causing a severe arm injury.

Background: Two people were killed and 13 others injured in Kherson Oblast between 16 and 17 May due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

