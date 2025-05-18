All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 11:06
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Ukrainian President and the First Lady. Photo: Radio Liberty 

The inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, is underway at the Vatican on Sunday 18 May.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The solemn ceremony, marking the new Pope’s official assumption of office, is currently taking place.

Advertisement:
 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Background:

  • On 12 May, Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV held their first telephone conversation. 
  • Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in his first Sunday blessing as pontiff.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPopeVatican
Advertisement:
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
German chancellor says Europe is far from discussing sending troops to Ukraine
Rubio warns of new US sanctions if Russia stalls Ukraine ceasefire talks
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy briefs Swiss president on talks in Istanbul
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing – video
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
RECENT NEWS
11:53
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
11:38
Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
11:06
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
10:09
Air-raid warning in effect for 9 hours as Russian attack damages two districts in Kyiv
09:52
Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin, Rubio says
09:22
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May
08:37
Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
08:15
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
07:58
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
07:22
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: