Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican

Ukrainian President and the First Lady. Photo: Radio Liberty

The inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, is underway at the Vatican on Sunday 18 May.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The solemn ceremony, marking the new Pope’s official assumption of office, is currently taking place.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Background:

On 12 May, Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV held their first telephone conversation.

Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in his first Sunday blessing as pontiff.

