Zelenskyy to meet Pope Leo XIV privately on Sunday

Pope Leo XIV will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the inauguration mass on Sunday 18 May.

Source: press services for the Vatican and Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the Ukrainian president, told journalists that following the inauguration mass, Pope Leo XIV will hold an audience with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The Vatican also announced the meeting between the Pope and the Ukrainian president on Sunday after the inauguration mass, as reported by Reuters with reference to the Holy See's press service.

Background:

On 12 May, Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV held their first phone conversation.

During Sunday’s inauguration mass, Pope Leo XIV also mentioned the "martyred" Ukraine, which awaits negotiations for a "just and lasting peace".

