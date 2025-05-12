Zelenskyy speaks with newly elected Pope for first time and invites him to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV, discussing the ceasefire situation, negotiations with Russia and extending an invitation to the pontiff to visit Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I spoke with Pope Leo XIV. It was our first conversation, but already a very warm and truly substantive one. I thanked His Holiness for his support of Ukraine and all our people. We deeply value his words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners."

Details: The Ukrainian leader also stressed the issue of thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, expressing hope that the Vatican would assist in bringing them back home to their families.

"I informed the Pope about the agreement between Ukraine and our partners that, starting today, a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days must begin. I also reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct talks – a position we have repeatedly emphasised. Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything to achieve that," Zelenskyy said. "We now await similar steps from Russia."

In addition, Zelenskyy invited the Pope to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. "Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," he said.

The parties also agreed to keep in touch and plan a personal meeting soon.

On 8 May, 69-year-old American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV.

Zelenskyy congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and expressed hope that he would support the achievement of a just peace.

On Sunday 11 May, Pope Leo XIV called for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, with the simultaneous release of hostages.

