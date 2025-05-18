All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 May 2025, 17:07
Zelenskyy meeting Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 18 May. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

During a meeting with Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 18 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Vatican for its willingness to serve as a venue for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and expressed readiness for dialogue in any format for the sake of tangible results.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Pope Leo XIV following his inaugural Mass in the Vatican.

The Ukrainian leader noted that "the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role" in bringing Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.

Quote: "We thank the Vatican for its willingness to serve as a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of tangible results."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

