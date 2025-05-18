All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing with Australian PM

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 May 2025, 19:20
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Anthony Albanese. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Rome, where they discussed defence support for Ukraine, cooperation within the coalition of the willing and increasing pressure on Russia.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy briefed Albanese on the negotiations in Istanbul and emphasised that Russia is currently doing everything possible to prolong the war and the killings.

He also noted that Ukraine is coordinating its efforts with US President Donald Trump and consistently supports American proposals.

The leaders discussed sanctions that could pressure Russia into abandoning its preconditions for an unconditional ceasefire and coordination with international partners.

Quote: "It is a good thing that we have allies from different continents. Together we can truly bring the current situation closer to peace by exerting pressure on Russia. And we are very grateful for the sanctions." 

More details: The topic of defence support was tackled separately. Albanese confirmed that Abrams tanks are already en route to Ukraine, while the total amount of aid provided stands at $1.5 billion.

"Russia's illegal aggression must be stopped, and we stand clearly and unequivocally on the side of Ukraine," Albanese stated. "Of course, we also call for peace and insist that it is Ukraine that should determine its future." 

Zelenskyy and Albanese also discussed the potential involvement of Australia in the coalition of the willing and security guarantees for Ukraine after a just and lasting peace is achieved.

